EMPORIA (KSNT)- The Salvation Army in Emporia is adding some new tech-friendly ways to give this season.

Everyone knows what time of year it is when the red kettles and bells come out. It’s the season of giving. This year, the Salvation Army is moving with the times, and so are the ways of accepting donations.

“A common comment that we hear a lot is that people don’t carry cash, so several years ago we did develop multiple online ways that people can give,” said Mylie Hadden, Emporia Salvation Army Officer.

The new online options are easy. One option is on top of the red kettle; there’s a sign with a QR code. You can scan it, then donate your desired amount.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, is our red kettles,” Hadden said. “We’ve been doing it for almost a hundred years. So, it’s just kind of retraining the public on ways they can give. You know, which a lot of it is online, a lot of it is the convenience from our telephones.”

This is a change happening at every Salvation Army across the country. Along with this new donation style, the Salvation Army created a way to donate gifts.

“What we also have is the Walmart online registry,” Hadden said. “Where you can still adopt a child, get a tag, but you can shop online at the registry and then have the gifts shipped to the Salvation Army.”

The Salvation Army has already started packing gifts from the angel tree and the online registry.

Gifts will be accepted until Dec. 16 and the kettles with QR codes will be out until Christmas Eve. Emporia’s Salvation Army goal is $30,000. Hadden says they have almost reached the halfway point with three weeks left to go.