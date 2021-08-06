Salvation Army & Walmart kick-off ‘Stuff the Bus’ fundraiser

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Salvation Army is partnering with Walmart for their annual “Stuff the Bus” fundraiser to help give school supplies to local students in need.

Customers can donate newly bought school supplies at all four Topeka Walmart locations. Donations will be collected through Sunday and will benefit students attending Topeka Public Schools.

“We will pick up the boxes Monday forming from all of the four Walmarts,” said Shelley Robertson, Development Director at the Salvation Army. “We will bring the items back here to the salvation army and well start dividing them up and then well deliver them to the schools.”