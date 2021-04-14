Sam Hunt replaces Morgan Wallen at Topeka’s Country Stampede

FILE – In this June 5, 2019, file photo, Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards on at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Country music singer Wallen has apologized following his weekend arrest on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges. News outlets report the 27-year-old Wallen was arrested Saturday, May 23, 2020, after he was kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar in downtown Nashville. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Morgan Wallen has canceled his appearance at the Country Stampede at Heartland Park, organizers said. Sam Hunt will appear at the 3-day outdoor music and camping festival instead.

In a tweet sent out Tuesday, April 13, Wallen admitted to “making some mistakes” after a video surfaced of him using a racial slur. Wallen said he would not tour this summer.

“I’m figuring those out and I apologized because I am was truly sorry and have been making amends,” Wallen said. “I’ve taken a couple months away, and feel like I’ve really worked on myself.”

“I’ve found this time away to be very valuable, I want to improve… I’ve found this time away to be very valuable,” Wallen said.

“We wish Morgan well, and look forward to working with him at some point in the future,” said Wayne Rouse, Stampede organizer.

Luke Combs and Riley Green are other headliners at Stampede, which is scheduled for June 24 through June 26.