Santa Fe Park holds a ceremony to celebrate new murals

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Over a year after a building in Santa Fe Park was found vandalized, three Topeka artists covered it with four new murals.

Three Topeka artists gathered in the park Saturday to celebrate the unveiling of their new murals. The murals were created as a response to vandalism that took place just over a year ago.

Each side of the building is covered entirley by different murals painted by different artists. The north side of the building was painted by Jamie Colon and consists of a low-poly hand making a ‘peace’ gesture over an abstract background. The east side of the building is covered in a landscape scene featuring a sunset and several bees. It was painted by Robert Bustamante and is the only mural done using spray paint. The west side (the front of the building) was done by Andy Valdivia and consists of a large red and gold train with “Santa Fe” across the front. The south side of the building features the logo for the park with the words “Santa Fe” easily identifiable.



For the artists involved, the project meant a little extra to them because of childhood experiences at the park. Seeing the building covered in vulgar messages did not sit right with them.

“It was just a real simple message of peace,” said Jamie Colon, the leading artist behind the murals. “That’s what the park has always been about. We never had issues in this park. The people around here use this park a lot, they use the swings, the baseball field, they come out for picnics. there is always something going on and it’s always been oriented around friends and family.”

The project was supported by city leaders and will hopefully set a new standard for parks in the area.