Santa visiting Manhattan Town Center, new safety measures taken

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Even amidst coronavirus, Santa Claus will be making an extended visit to Manhattan Town Center this holiday season — an experience you won’t want to miss.

With coronavirus still in full force, several changes will be made this year to ensure the safety of all participants.

In accordance with local mask orders, everyone is required to where a face covering in addition to maintaining social distance.

In between visits, enhanced cleaning will take place.

Guests will not sit on Santa’s lap but will instead sit on large gift boxes in front of Santa.

Children of all ages this year will now have the opportunity to send letters to Saint Nick via a Letters to Santa mailbox at the mall.

This year, Santa will be meeting with children and their families from Friday, Nov. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 24. Santa will have days off on Monday, Nov. 30 and Monday, Dec. 7, along with Friday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. for the Spirit of Christmas Lighted Parade.

Reservations are encouraged, however, walk-up visits will be available as space allows.

To learn more or make a reservation to visit Santa, click here.