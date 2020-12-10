Santa visits local students through Zoom

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Christmas is just around the corner which means Santa is hard at work, but he did manage to visit some local kids Tuesday morning.

Students at Shaner Early Learning Academy in Topeka were paid a special visit by the guy in the big red suit. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, students were only able to see Santa through Zoom. Some classes were celebrating ‘Christmas Day’ as they dressed up in hats and sat in front of their Christmas trees only to be surprised by Saint Nick.

Even though things are different this year, Santa assured the kids that they are doing everything they can at the North Pole to make sure Christmas goes on as normal.

” Even the Reindeer are social distancing and you know what? We’re getting by–and we’re going to be able to fly here in a couple weeks to drop all of these toys off to you wonderful boys and girls” said Santa to the students of Mrs. Murphy’s class.

That wasn’t the last time students will see Santa either, as the school plans to host a drive-thru event on Monday with gifts for the students, lights, and of course another visit from Santa before Christmas.