Santa’s helpers coming to visit Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Santa is letting the Topeka Zoo take two of his reindeer this year for people to come and see.

Yeti is a three-year-old reindeer visiting from the North Pole. Everest, a one-year-old reindeer, will be joining him Tuesday.

“One thing about reindeer is they just make people smile,” said Zoo Director Brendan Wiley. “They’re so associated with that holiday spirit and cheer that people can’t help but walk by and smile.”

Kids and families are welcome to walk by the reindeer and get up close with them as they are very social creatures.

“So far the reaction has been extremely positive,” Wiley said.

The reindeer will be at the zoo until Dec. 26, when they will have to find their way back to the North Pole.