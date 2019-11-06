Santa’s Workshop opening for Operation Santa Claus on Fort Riley

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Christmas is coming early to Fort Riley this year. Thanksgiving is still weeks away, but Santa’s Workshop is opening on post on Wednesday.

Operation Santa Claus is in its 35th year on Fort Riley. The program assists needy local active duty junior enlisted service members by providing gifts for their children.

Soldiers and their family members apply for the program through their units. If they are approved, they get to pick out two gifts for each child and a puzzle or game for the family.

Operation Santa Claus is accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys in the $10 to $20 price range for kids 18 years old and under. Toy donations will be accepted until December 19. Donations can be dropped off at:

All Brigade Headquarters on Fort Riley

Garrison Headquarters

USO on Fort Riley

PX on Fort Riley

Junction City Chamber of Commerce

Cycle City Sales in Junction City

Walmart in Junction City

Santa’s Workshop is located at 1828 1st Street in Camp Funston Building 1828 on Fort Riley. Santa’s Workshop is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 3 pm.