TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Sardou Bridge in Topeka is closed for patching and polymer overlaying work.

People traveling westbound on Sardou Avenue will be detoured to Northeast River Road, to First Street to Kansas Avenue over the Kansas Avenue Bridge, onto Northeast Quincy Street, then to Morse Street. The Eastbound detour is the reverse of this.

The project is expected to last three months with an expected completion date of September 22.