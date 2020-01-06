‘Satanist’ soldier in Kansas bomb case seeks to change plea

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Attorneys for a Fort Riley infantry soldier who prosecutors describe as a Satanist who wanted to overthrow the U.S. government have notified a court that he intends to change his plea.

Jarrett William Smith pleaded not guilty in September to charges of distributing explosives information and making a threatening interstate communication. A court notice posted Monday shows a change of plea hearing is set for Feb. 10 in Topeka.

Smith was a private stationed at Fort Riley with the U.S. Army. He’s accused of providing information about explosives to an FBI undercover agent and threatening to burn down the house of an anti-fascist.