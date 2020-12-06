Saturday night car accident leads to disturbance

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police say they got a call for an injury accident between two cars near 29th and Cunningham in Topeka on Saturday night.

Police say there was a number of people at the scene yelling at each other when officers arrived.

Officials were not able to confirm if anyone was injured or not.

They were also not able to confirm if all of the people that were involved in the yelling, were in the accident, or if some of them were people that lived in the area.

Topeka Police say the scene was cleared quickly by officers after the accident happened.