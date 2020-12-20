Saturday night fire hits two central Topeka homes hard, no injuries suffered

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Two central Topeka homes suffered significant damage Saturday night after flames engulfed a multi-story house.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a call at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday night on reports of a structure fire at 1406 SW Polk Street.

Upon arrival, fire crews found flames coming out of the structure in addition to the fire spreading to a nearby house (1408 SW Polk Street). Firefighters immediately began their defensive attack.

Preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire to be undetermined. There were no working smoke detectors found in the home where the fire originated.

Estimated damage to 1406 SW Polk is approximately $20,000 whereas 1408 SW Polk is estimated at $30,000 in damages.