TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a Saturday night shooting after a man arrived at a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Officers learned the shooting took place on the 700 block of SE Lake Street in east Topeka and are investigating the incident.

Topeka police encourage anyone with information to call the Crime Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.