Savanna Chestnut out in battle round on ‘The Voice’

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – An Emporia woman’s run on NBC’s The Voice has come to an end.

Savanna Chestnut went out in the battle round against her Team Blake partner Pete Mroz singing, “Have a Little Faith In Me”.

Chestnut is an Americus native, who now calls Emporia home. She said she’s been singing since she could remember, even writing her first song at just 13 years old.

THE VOICE — Season: 20 — Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Savanna Chestnut — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

At 14, she started performing at different places around Emporia, like the farmer’s market.

Chestnut was chosen for Team Blake during the March 15 episode. She sang a country version of “Hold Me Now” by The Thompson Twins. Country music performer Blake Shelton was the only one of four judges to turn during the blind audition, but each judge gave her a positive review.