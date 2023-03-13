HIAWATHA (KSNT) – Brown County Sheriff John D. Merchant told KSNT 27 a person impersonating an Evergy lineman has been scam-calling residents.

The scammer tells people they are two months behind on their bills and to pay their outstanding balance, according to Sheriff Merchant. The scam caller is telling people their power will be shut off if a certain dollar amount isn’t paid.

The scam caller then directs people to go to Dollar General stores to purchase a “money pack” and instructs them on how to send the funds. Sheriff Merchant said the caller is very convincing and several residents have said they almost fell for the scam.

Sheriff Merchant recommends hanging up immediately if you receive a suspicious call. If you have been a victim of this scam, Sheriff Merchant said you should notify your local law enforcement immediately.