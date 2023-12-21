HIAWATHA (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers posing as family members.

“I have had a number of concerned citizens inform me that they are being contacted by phone by someone that is posing as their grandchild or close relative,” Sheriff John D. Merchant said in a press release. “The caller is telling the county residents that they (grandchild or relative) are in a lot of trouble and have been arrested out of the area.”

Merchant said the scammers address victims by their names or “grandma or grandpa.” The scammers may have personal history information on those contacted.

The scammers say they need $500 or they will be sent to jail. Merchant said on two occasions the scammers attempted to gather credit or debit card information.

Merchant said on one occasion the scammer said they are “very embarrassed and does not want the county resident to contact the parents and promises to pay back the money.” Another local reported the scammer was crying hysterically during the call.

Merchant said while nobody has fallen victim to the scam, he recommends citizens never give out personal information over the phone or the Internet. If you think you’ve been scammed, call law enforcement immediately.

“These scammers are very highly trained to obtain your hard earned money using very despicable tactics,” Merchant said.

