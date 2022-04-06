BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has put out a warning to local residents regarding a scam.

According to Sheriff John Merchant, scammers are calling people in the area and claiming to represent Evergy. The scammer states that the resident is behind on their utility bill and if a payment is not made within 30 minutes, their power will be shut off.

Evergy representatives have told the sheriff’s office that they have had many reports of this scam and these calls are not coming from their company. If you receive a call like this, the sheriff’s office said to hang up immediately. If you feel that you have been a victim of this scam, notify local law enforcement.