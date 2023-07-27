TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Secretary of State’s (SOS) Office took to Twitter Wednesday to warn of a phishing scam impersonating the SOS Office.

“We have been informed of phishing emails portraying to have come from our office,” the Twitter post said. “As a reminder, if the email did not come from .gov, then it was NOT from our office.”

Director of Communications and Policy Whitney Tempel said the scam email comes from a .org email address portraying to be the office. The email has a clickable link to “review documents” where scammers will try to steal your information.

“We wanted Kansans to be aware that this email was not legit and to remain vigilant,” Tempel said.

If you receive one of these scam emails or have any questions contact the SOS Office at 785-296-4564.