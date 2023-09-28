POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning residents of scam attempts to gain personal information by spoofing Stormont Vail Health.

At 10:14 a.m. on Thursday, the PCSO issued a scam alert on Facebook after they were alerted a citizen had received a possible scam call claiming to be Stormont Vail. The scammers tried to extract information from the individual but they hung up on the scammer, according to the PCSO.

A Stormont Vail press release from July 2023 warned citizens of dangerous “spoofing” calls where scammers impersonate telephone numbers of local hospitals or public utilities and attempt to steal personal information.

If you receive any suspicious calls appearing to be from Stormont Vail, contact the health center via telephone at the main number 785-354-6000 or you can contact billing and payments at 785-354-1150.

If you’re a victim of an online scam it’s advised to contact your bank to recall any wire transfers and then file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

To stay up to date on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.