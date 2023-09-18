TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNCO) is alerting the public of a scam that spoofs a SNCO phone number.

All individuals who’ve called the SNCO about receiving scam calls have said they received calls from the SNCO Civil Process Unit, according to SNCO Spokesperson Abigail Christian.

Christian said since the scammers are specifically claiming to be with the Civil Process Unit the scam has been isolated to just the SNCO. She said if you receive one of these calls to hang up immediately.

The scam calls are currently being investigated, according to Christian.

