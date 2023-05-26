EMPORIA (KSNT) – Police are warning local business owners in Emporia to stay alert for a new scam making the rounds in the area.

The Emporia Police Department posted on social media that a local business received a threatening letter in the mail. The letter came from a fake company called Tax Lien Group. Police say the letter threatened to “levy assets” if the business did not respond in a given amount of time.

The EPD’s social media post said if you own a business in Emporia and receive similar letters, emails or phone calls, you should be cautious, as these could be scams. You are encouraged to do your own research to verify that the correspondence is genuine.

You can contact the EPD to report scams by calling 620-343-4225 or by sending an email to pdsocialmedia@emporiaks.gov.