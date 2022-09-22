If you recently bought tickets for a Sara Evans concert in Topeka, you may be targeted by scammers.

According to the Stormont Vail Events Center, they have received numerous calls from people who said that they had won a ticket contest. These people were then asked to submit credit card information to retrieve their free tickets. The Events Center says that this was a scam as they would never ask for credit card information as any tickets won from their contests are free.

It is recommended to never buy tickets from people claiming to have tickets and are looking to sell them at a lower price as these are often scammers as well. Tickets purchased in this manner will not be honored by the Events Center unless you buy them from Ticketmaster or in person as the Sky Zone Box Office.

Sara Evans is set to perform in Topeka at the Stormont Vail Events Center on Dec. 18, 2022.

Those who have any questions related to recent scams involving the events center can call their office at 785-235-1986.