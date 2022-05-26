SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Many Shawnee County residents are reporting scam calls from persons who claim to be sheriff’s office officials.

The calls may claim that there is a warrant for your arrest or “very important information” about you, Shawnee County public relations deputy Abigail Christian said. The SCSO said they have received many calls about the scams and are aware of the issue.

Christian said that individuals worried about messages from callers can check their online warrant status with a new feature on the Shawnee County Sherriff’s Office website.

The scammers also asked for payment in gift cards or cash payments in exchange for information over the phone, Christian said. The sheriff’s office would never ask for this kind of payment.

If you have been targeted by scammers in Shawnee County, call the SCSO’s phone number at 785-251-2200.