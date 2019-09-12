Schendel Lawn and Landscape needs your moss to beautify Kay’s Garden

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Schendel Lawn and Landscape has a unique ask for the public.

The landscapers are in charge of creating 7,000 square feet of space in Kay’s Garden at the Topeka Zoo.

But they need more moss, which is why they’re asking you to scrape up yours and bring it to them this Saturday, September 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Schendel will be set up at 4100 SW 40th Street (formerly Blackburn’s Nursery) to take your donations.

To find out more about the type of moss they can take, click here.