TOPEKA (KSNT) – Eligible students may have a tuition-free path to higher education at Washburn University.

Washburn University announced residents of northeast Kansas will be able to apply for its Together We Thrive program. The program offers students a path to earning a bachelor’s degree at Washburn.

The program is being extended to 16 counties in northeast Kansas:

Atchison County

Brown County

Doniphan County

Douglas County

Franklin County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Leavenworth County

Marshall County

Miami County

Nemaha County

Osage County

Pottawatomie County

Wabaunsee County

Wyandotte County

Residents must be U.S. citizens, graduate high school with a GPA of 3.0 or higher, have a household income of $75,000 or less, and have less than $75,000 in assets in federal student aid, according to the university.

According to the university, the program offers to pay for up to 30 credit hours per school year, certain requirements are met. Participants can apply for renewal if they complete 27 credit hours at Washburn, keep a 2.0 or higher GPA, and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form each year.

The Northeast Kansas Advantage program will only allow funds to be used for tuition fees. Students who meet the criteria can reapply for 8 consecutive semesters or until they receive a bachelor’s degree.

For more information on the Northeast Kansas Advantage program, click here.