School board decides to allow basketball games for Topeka Public Schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The school board for Topeka Public Schools made a decision for the basketball season.

The teams were already practicing but were waiting to make a decision before allowing them to compete in games. On Thursday a proposal was approved by the school board.

The proposal that was approved Thursday was:

-No spectators through January 28.

-Limit teams to 10 athletes per team and no more than 2 coaches

-When in the red zone, all players will wear masks the entire time

-Officials will wear masks at all times.