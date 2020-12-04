School board decides to allow basketball games for Topeka Public Schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The school board for Topeka Public Schools made a decision for the basketball season.
The teams were already practicing but were waiting to make a decision before allowing them to compete in games. On Thursday a proposal was approved by the school board.
The proposal that was approved Thursday was:
-No spectators through January 28.
-Limit teams to 10 athletes per team and no more than 2 coaches
-When in the red zone, all players will wear masks the entire time
-Officials will wear masks at all times.