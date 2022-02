TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three children and two adults were involved in a school bus crash Tuesday morning, according to the Shawnee County Dispatch Center. The Topeka Fire Department and ambulances were dispatched to the scene, but it was unclear if there were any injuries.

The crash happened in the 3800 block of Topeka Blvd. Dispatch confirmed the call came in at 6:25 a.m.

The Topeka Police Department has implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase for the city of Topeka.