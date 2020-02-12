School bus crash injures 17 on Kansas Turnpike near Emporia

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A school bus has crashed on its side Wednesday morning on the Kansas Turnpike.

The crash happened near mile marker 112 in the northbound lane, between El Dorado and Emporia. Emporia Public Schools is sending another bus to assist and transport students in the crashed bus, but confirmed the bus was not from their district.

The Emporia Gazette reports that 17 individuals have been transported to get additional medical attention.

A school bus crashed off the Kansas Turnpike near Emporia. (Viewer Photo)

KAKE reports the bus was from Wichita USD 259 and was transporting Park Elementary 5th graders to Topeka for a field trip. A spokeswoman for the school district said 37 people were on the bus and they notified parents of the crash.

This is a developing story.