School bus inspections for Topeka area schools starts Wednesday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol will start inspecting buses from Topeka area schools on Wednesday. Troopers will start with Kansas Central School Bus, which provides buses for Topeka Public Schools.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is responsible for inspecting more than 10,000 school buses across the state each year. Technical Trooper Don Hughes said troopers will focus on safety during the inspections.

“We’re trying to make sure that the lights all work,” Hughes said. “The wheels all have the lug nuts that they are supposed to have. We’re looking that the seat belt functions properly for the driver. We’re looking for the stop arm that comes out and closes properly.”

These are not mechanical inspections. Hughes said school districts have the buses inspected ahead of time. Those inspections are then given to troopers for review.

“It’s kind of a double check for everybody,” Hughes said. “That’s a nice part to make everybody feel safe that the school buses that are running up and down the road in Kansas are safe.”

After the inspection, Hughes said the inspection forms will be on file at both the school district and the Kansas State Department of Education. Click here to look at the inspection forms.

Each bus will also have a sticker on the driver’s side window that signifies it has been inspected. Hughes said the sticker changes color each year.

School bus inspections start at 7:30 a.m. each morning. Here is the schedule for Topeka area schools: