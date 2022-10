AUBURN (KSNT) – A school bus and vehicle crashed into each other in Auburn Thursday morning, but no children were hurt.

No one was seriously hurt when a vehicle and school bus collided going while turning in an intersection. (KSNT Photo/ Lily Becker)

Firefighters responded and held students for about 20 minutes before being let go to go to school.

The driver reported a minor shoulder injury, but refused medical treatment and told first responders she was going to see her own doctor, according to Auburn Fire Chief Scott Hunt.

Hunt described the crash as a “minor incident.”