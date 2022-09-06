TOPEKA (KSNT) – Now that it’s September, both grade school and college students are deep into their school work. But with that comes reduced staffing for many local employers.

“We switch around some staff, shift around some schedules a little bit until we can get another person or two hired, so yeah there’s going to be a few days in there where some people are working some extra shifts,” Apple Market Supervisor, Christ Grant said.

But in this business, come August, that’s expected.

“Every year, you know, when school starts you have your kids, students, going back to school,” store manager at the Apple Market, Terry Fleer said. “You know they got their sports, so there’s certain nights they can’t work because of their sports and school activities.”

With high school students focusing on extracurricular activities, store managers have even had to pick up the slack.

“I do, you know, sometimes have to pick up a little bit extra which is fine, but like I say we just find ways to make it work,” Grant says.

And making it work they do. Because for Fleer, just like a lot of parents, some things should be prioritized over others.

“School always comes first,” Fleer says. “We had to cut some hours back for them and some other employees picked up some hours.”