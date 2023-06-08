TOPEKA (KSNT)- Jennifer LeClair with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka joined the 27 News Morning show to speak about summer shenanigans at the club.

Although summer has just started, she gave 27 News viewers a heads-up about school year enrollment opening up soon at the beginning of July.

“Parents are already asking us about before and after-school care,” LeClair said.

For this reason, club members can start signing up for enrollment on Monday, July 3. Non-club members can sign up exactly a week after.

Additionally, she emphasized that the summer programs that started this week are going well so far.

“These kids are just going to have such an amazing summer,” she said.

Towards the middle of the month, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka is also hosting the Health and Wellness Fair. Anyone is welcome to come out and learn about resources you can use to better your mental and physical health from vendors in the community .

It will be from 12-4 p.m. at the Teen Center, located at 1112 SE 10th Street.

For more details, watch the full interview above.