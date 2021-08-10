Schools starts with children masked as variant surges

TOPEKA (KSNT) – When Topeka public schools start tomorrow students will be wearing masks, according to USD 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson.

“We look forward to a safe and healthy year,” Dr. Anderson told KSNT Tuesday morning. Dr. Anderson told David George the school system could “flip a switch” if they needed to go online but was looking forward to in-person classes.

On Monday Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visited a vaccination clinic at Topeka High School.

“We had a wonderful time,” Anderson said.

Mr. Emhoff and Secretary Cardona also participated in a listening session with high school and college students who have been helping their community through the pandemic, including leading outreach efforts to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Dr. Anderson said the visiting dignitaries also had a private tour of the Brown v. Board of Education Museum at 1515 SE Monroe St, in Topeka.