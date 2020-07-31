Schwab predicts voter turnout for 2020 primary

A voter fills out his ballot as a woman waits her turn during primary voting at the public safety building in McKeesport, Pa., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Office of Secretary of State today released the turnout projection for the August 4, primary election.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab predicts 28 percent of Kansas voters will participate in the 2020 primary election.

“Our priority has been, and will continue to be, to maintain balance in protecting the health and safety of Kansas voters and election workers while also ensuring the security of Kansas elections,” said Secretary of State Scott Schwab. “If you feel safe going to the grocery store, you should feel safe to vote.”

The turnout prediction is based on several factors including historical turnout data, advance voting figures, registered voters in Kansas, and competitive races driving turnout.