Schwan’s Company announces major expansion with pizza production facility in Salina

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Despite the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy, Salina is getting a boost of new jobs Monday thanks to a major food producer’s expansion in the town.

Kansas leaders including Gov. Laura Kelly, Sen. Jerry Moran and Salina Mayor Mike Hoppock joined executives from Schwan’s Company to announce a major expansion of their Tony’s Pizza production plant in Salina.

The new facility will bring up to 225 new full-time jobs by 2023, according to Gov. Kelly.

Complementary pizza accompanied the 3 p.m. conference at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center, where Schwan’s CEO Dimitrios Smyrnios commented on what the expansion will shape up like.

Alongside Smyrnios, speakers at the event include: