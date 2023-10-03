TOPEKA (KSNT) – An American coffee chain is showing off a list of new menu items all priced at $1.

Scooter’s Coffee says customers can start buying items from its Dollar Delights Menu. This new menu includes items like mini donuts, brewed coffee, an extra shot of espresso, sweet cold foam and bottled water.

“We are excited to offer our first-ever Dollar Delights Menu, which underscores our commitment to providing value along with an amazing experience,” said Joe Thornton, President of Scooter’s Coffee. “These offerings highlight the quality and flavor Scooter’s Coffee is committed to delivering. From delicious Mini Donuts to fresh Brewed Coffee of any size, the incredible one-dollar price of our new grab-and-go items add value, convenience and delight as you scoot through our drive-thru.”

Scooter’s Coffee has locations across Kansas in Lawrence, Overland Park, Topeka and Wichita. The company recently opened a new location in Topeka in February.

