TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka coffeeshop is reaching out to the public for help in setting a new record later this month for the most people served in one hour.

Ellie Madl, the District Leader with Scooter’s Coffee, spoke with 27 News on Monday about the upcoming event. She said additional staff will be on hand at Scooter’s to break the previous year’s record of 79 people served in an hour.

“I would love to invite as many people as possible,” Madl said.

For 2022, Madl said they are shooting for 100 people total on the morning of May 20 at 2909 SW Topeka Blvd. from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Staff members will take orders on tablets to help speed things up and get you where you need to be that day.

Scooter’s Coffee serves a wide variety of food and drinks to help you get your day started such as blenders, smoothies, teas, hot and iced drinks, burritos, muffins, cookies and more. To see the full Scooter’s menu, go to their website here. First time app users will also be able to save $2 when staff scan for loyalty that day as well, so be sure to sign up beforehand.