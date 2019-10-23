Scooter’s Coffee to open in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan residents will soon be able to get a cup of coffee at another location.

A brand new Scooter’s Coffee Shop is being built at 407 Mccall Road in Manhattan, marking more than 20 coffee shops in the town.

Some Kansas State students think the variety of coffee is good, but also say there might be a few too many for a town the size of Manhattan.

“I didn’t even realize we had that much here, to be honest,” Anna Hartley, a coffee drinker said. “I can probably count like five that I would normally go to. That does seem pretty excessive.”

The Scooter’s Coffee Shop will be completed around the first of the year and city officials say it should be open for business within the next six months.