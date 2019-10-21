WINTER GIVING: Scotch Cleaners and Salvation Army of Topeka team up for annual coat drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Scotch Dry Cleaners and the Salvation Army of Topeka are teaming up to “Share the Warmth” this winter. Starting Monday, people can drop off gently used winter coats at Scotch Dry Cleaners locations across Topeka.

Three Scotch locations in Topeka are accepting donations:

134 SE Quincy Street

2801 SE California Avenue

2007 NW Topeka Boulevard

Donations will be accepted through Friday, November 22. The donated coats will be cleaned and given to the Salvation Army of Topeka.

The coats will then be distributed to people in need at the Salvation Army of Topeka at 1320 SE 6th Street on Saturday, December 7 from 9 am to 2 pm.

The Salvation Army is always in need of children and youth coats in particular, but coats in all sizes will be accepted. More than 228 thousand coats have been cleaned and distributed since the program started.