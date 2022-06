SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two individuals, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

The SCSO is looking for a man and woman in reference to a burglary, criminal damage and criminal use of a financial card investigation. If you have any information, please contact Detective Culver at 785-251-2796 or by email at John.Culver@snco.us. People can also call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.