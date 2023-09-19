TOPEKA (KSNT) – Scuba diving and water go hand-in-hand, which is why one local scuba shop is looking to expand.

Exactly two years ago, the owners of Flying Fish Divers announced the grand opening of their current dive shop on southwest Huntoon Street. Chris Lemon and Tracy Jepson say the goal has always been to have their own body of water, leading to the idea of a new facility that’s been months in the making.

Flying Fish Divers currently offers scuba certification, state-of-the art equipment and global diving opportunities, but with a new and improved home, they’ll be able to expand their offerings even farther.

“It’s showing our commitment to Topeka and our commitment to the east side of town knowing that we want to help grow the city and that we are here for the long haul,” Jepson said. “We don’t just want some small business, you know this is great, but we really want to make an impact.”

Tuesday, Flying Fish Divers broke ground at the site of what will be its brand-new, roughly $3 million facility. The space will feature a pool and will be located on 28th Terrace, just off Croco Road and 29th Street.

Not only will Jepson and Lemon be able to teach clients to dive in their brand new pool, but they plan to give back to the community by offering swim lessons for both children and adults.

After the groundbreaking, Jepson and Lemon said construction will begin as soon as possible. They’re hoping the facility will be complete by the end of 2024, but the exact timetable is unknown at this time.