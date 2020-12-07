Seaman district holding virtual discussion on race and equity Monday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Seaman School District is holding a community conversation called “Race, Equity and Moving Forward Together” Monday night.

The meeting was originally scheduled for July but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now be held virtually on the district’s YouTube channel.

The event will be led by Seaman School Board member Frank Henderson and Seaman High School Social Studies Teacher Nathan McAlister. The district said the event will cover “the district’s history, where we are now, and where we want to be” as the district strives for a more equitable and inclusive community.

This comes after two Seaman High student journalists discovered the district’s namesake was a member of the KKK. Despite recent calls for the school board to rename the district, the district said that is not the purpose of the meeting Monday night.

The community conversation will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday night. People can watch and interact by clicking here.