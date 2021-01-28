Seaman High alum 800 miles away gets class ring back thanks to local sheriff

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Seaman High School graduate more than 800 miles from Topeka reunited with her class ring with help from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Captain Caleb Acree found a Seaman High class ring from 1999 with a student’s name engraved on the back while he was remodeling a Topeka home. Identified as “Ms. Price” in a letter from the sheriff’s office, the department said Thursday it did some digging to find the owner of the ring.

The department found a mutual friend of Price’s and worked with her to get the ring back, even through Price lived in Louisiana now. The ring traveled more than 800 miles to get back to the Seaman grad.

“We thank Jill Becker for helping organize the return of this ring as we are not able to directly message on social media since we are a government organization. We were able to see that you were friends with her on Facebook. She is a friend of mine so I had her reach out to you.” -Lieutenant Todd Stallbaumer, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are pleased that the ring was returned to its rightful owner after so many years,” the sheriff’s office said.