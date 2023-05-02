TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Seaman High School show choir will perform live with the band Foreigner at its Tuesday night concert at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.

The choir said it entered a competition and submitted a video of the students singing. They learned just last week that they won and would be performing the song ‘I Want to Know What Love Is’ with the band.

“The students are very excited,” said Randall Bond, the choir director. “This is likely a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be on stage with a band with the caliber of Foreigner, and to do it in your hometown in front of your home crowd, that’s pretty special.”

“We started a couple years ago with our show choir, very small, and a lot of people made fun of choir here at our school. And now we get to do something like this and it’s really big. It means a lot to me and our group,” said Haili Longenecker, a show choir member.

The Seaman choir will also receive a $500 donation for winning the competition.

Tuesday night’s Foreigner concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.