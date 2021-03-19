Seaman High School principal resigns

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Seaman High School principal Mike Moaghan has announced his resignation Friday, effective at the end of the school year, according to Seaman School District Superintendent Dr. Steve Noble.

Mr. Monaghan began as the high school principal my first year in the district and I am forever grateful for his partnership and leadership. We’ve gone through some challenging times together but we have also shared so many highlights; both of which have made us stronger as a family and school community. It has been an honor to work alongside someone so genuine in relationships, work ethic, and dedication. If you were ever looking for Mr. Monaghan, you could always find him courtside, next to a stage, at a college signing, or any other place a proud parent could be found, recording and capturing our special events and memories. Dr. Steve Noble

Seaman USD 345 will now look for a new high school principal, according to Noble. Anyone interested can apply by clicking here.