Seaman High School hosting “Community Conversation” on vaping prevention

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Seaman High School is hosting a “Community Conversation” Tuesday night on vaping prevention. This event comes after a recent survey found that nearly a quarter of Seaman seniors have used an e-cigarette in the last 30 days.

“I believe that our students are not well informed,” said Danira Fernandez-Flores, secondary education director. “They’ve come to believe that it’s a healthy alternative.”

Seaman students recently participated in the Kansas Communities that Care survey. Students in 6th, 8th, 10th and 12th grade took part in the survey.

The survey found that while cigarette use was either stagnant or declining overall, e-cigarette use and vaping had risen over the past four years. Click here to take a look at more of the survey results.

Along with presenting the survey results, the district has invited education, addiction and pulmonary health specialists to talk about the known effects of vaping products. There will also be a question and answer period.

The “Community Conversation” on vaping prevention is 6 pm to 8 pm Tuesday night at Seaman High School.