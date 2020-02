TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some Topeka students now have the money they need to help preserve their school’s history.

The Seaman High School museum was given a check for $21,289.45 from Information Network Kansas for its archival digitization project.

The money will be used to buy a camera, computer, scanner and other equipment. They say that will allow more people to view and experience the history of Seaman School District.