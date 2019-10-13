Seaman High School students step up to help bring clean drinking water to those in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Students at Seaman High School are proving that you’re never too young to make a difference in the world.

They hosted a Walk for Water fundraiser on Saturday for Thirst Project. It’s an organization that provides communities around the world with clean, safe drinking water by building wells.

“The community doesn’t always think about other countries not having water,” said senior Megan Carter. “I think it’s great to get them involved and and get them learning about what other countries go through.”

At the event, teams raced around the track carrying buckets of water, giving them an idea of what some people have to do on a daily basis.

“I just go to the sink and turn it on and get water or jump in the shower, but they don’t have that,” said senior Ashley Sadler. “They literally have to go and get their water from dirty ponds and bring it back tot their house just to use. So yeah, we’re very lucky.”

The students are on a mission to raise $12,000 for Thirst Project.

“Students at our spring district convention, they heard the Thirst Project people talk and they were moved by what they heard and decided that they wanted to take this on,” said Key Club Sponsor Randy Chrome.

Taking on a global initiative isn’t an easy feat, but that’s not stopping these students from contributing what they can.

“Anyone of any age can do anything,” said Sadler. “All you need is will power and you can do anything.”

The students have held several other fundraisers for Thirst Project this school year from selling t-shirts to hosting a lip sync battle. All of the money they raise will go towards building a well.

To find out more about upcoming fundraisers for Thirst Project, click HERE.