Seaman High School teacher pleads not guilty to child pornography charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Seaman High School teacher and coach, Jeff Pierce, had his first court appearance today after being charged with sexual exploitation of minors yesterday.

Pierce plead not guilty Thursday to the charges. His next hearing is scheduled for Thursday, September 10.

This news comes after the Seaman school district announced they will not be having a press conference today. Originally, the conference was scheduled for Thursday, following an announcement from the FBI, but there was no new information at the time.

There will be a special board meeting held Friday at noon according to a spokesperson for the district, where the board will decide if they will terminate Jeff Pierce at Seaman High School.