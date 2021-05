TOPEKA (KSNT) – In a first for Seaman High School and Highland Community College, local student Kalor Hasenkamp will receive an E-sports scholarship.

E-sports, or electronic gaming, is a form of competition using video games. The Seaman High School Athletic Director said this is the first E-sports signing at both schools

Highland Community College will present the scholarship Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. to Hasenkamp.